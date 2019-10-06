Hite Hedge Asset Management Cut Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Position by $3.84 Million as Stock Rose; Richard C Young & Company Lifted Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 127,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 2.10M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.71M, down from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 250,981 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEES FY PRODUCTION 15.5 TO 16.5 MBOE/D; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $29; 23/05/2018 – Viper Equity Partners of Palm Beach Brings Private Equity Firms and Healthcare Together; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q Net $42.9M; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United Way

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 3,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 54,257 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, up from 50,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $100.86. About 2.09 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER

Analysts await Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.05 per share. VNOM’s profit will be $14.70 million for 61.61 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $632.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 365,029 shares to 447,316 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:AM) by 904,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.