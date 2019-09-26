Hite Hedge Asset Management Cut Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position by $1.35 Million as Stock Rose; Valueworks Decreased Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake by $430,472; Market Value Declined

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 24.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 15,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 48,516 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 63,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.01. About 3.62 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 53.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 12,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 10,672 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, down from 23,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $89.97. About 1.22 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $632.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 407,362 shares to 717,550 shares, valued at $35.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Midstream Partners Lp by 89,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 28,075 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arosa LP has 154,782 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. Fin Counselors Inc has 0.06% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 13,742 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 13,774 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.09% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 121,630 shares. Tiverton Asset Management holds 0.04% or 9,906 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 2,170 are owned by Conning. Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 0% or 100 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Harvey Capital Management has 44,680 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 12,500 shares. The South Carolina-based Greenwood Associates Ltd has invested 0.17% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.52 million for 11.96 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 283,127 shares. Gideon Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Victory Capital Management has 102,051 shares. Capital Incorporated Ok holds 0.93% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 673,806 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank invested in 0.04% or 24,587 shares. Rare Infra holds 9.02% or 4.49M shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Co has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Mount Vernon Md has 0.63% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory invested 0.42% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 284,421 shares. The California-based Cap Glob Invsts has invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bnp Paribas Asset Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cohen holds 155,616 shares. Sg Americas Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Acg Wealth reported 8,782 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. Wilson Terrance Lane had bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400 on Thursday, August 8. The insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396. The insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653.