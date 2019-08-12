Hite Hedge Asset Management Cut By $468,264 Its Noble Energy (NBL) Position; L.S. Starrett Company (the (SCX) Shorts Raised By 18.52%

L.S. Starrett Company (the (NYSE:SCX) had an increase of 18.52% in short interest. SCX’s SI was 6,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 18.52% from 5,400 shares previously. With 9,100 avg volume, 1 days are for L.S. Starrett Company (the (NYSE:SCX)’s short sellers to cover SCX’s short positions. The SI to L.S. Starrett Company (the’s float is 0.12%. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 4,957 shares traded. The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) has declined 11.36% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SCX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ LS Starrett Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCX); 08/03/2018 Starrett Announces Suspension of Dividend; 08/03/2018 – L.S. Starrett Suspends Quarterly Dividend

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased Noble Energy Inc (NBL) stake by 60.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 19,511 shares as Noble Energy Inc (NBL)’s stock declined 15.14%. The Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc holds 12,607 shares with $312,000 value, down from 32,118 last quarter. Noble Energy Inc now has $10.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.03. About 3.36 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 12/03/2018 – S&P Affirms BBB Corporate Rating for Noble Energy; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600 BLN CUBIC FEET OF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT RESOURCES FROM ALEN FIELD ARE RECOVERABLE AS RESULT OF PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS SAYS IT SECURES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS FOR PERMIAN BASIN-TO-CORPUS CHRISTI CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar; 21/05/2018 – Rachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM: APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR PIPELINE; 06/03/2018 NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT TO BUY TEXAS PIPELINES; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline

The L.S. Starrett Company manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $39.82 million. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products. It has a 7.39 P/E ratio. It also provides measuring tools, such as micrometers, vernier calipers, height gages, depth gages, electronic gages, dial indicators, steel rules, and combination squares, as well as custom, non-contact, and in-process gaging products comprising optical, vision, and laser measurement systems; and force measurement and material test equipment.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.06, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold The L.S. Starrett Company shares while 7 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.92 million shares or 1.64% more from 2.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset accumulated 0% or 6,574 shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX). Clarivest Asset Limited has invested 0% in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX). Acadian Asset Management owns 0% invested in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) for 2,444 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 372,777 shares. 25,372 were reported by Geode Management Lc. 43,000 are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd. Moreover, Earnest Ltd has 0% invested in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) for 900 shares. Blackrock accumulated 31,311 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0% in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 0% or 6,072 shares. Rbf Cap Lc reported 201,715 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) for 21 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX). 354,083 are held by Teton Advsrs Incorporated.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Key Group (Cayman) Limited stated it has 3.96 million shares or 6.86% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust reported 6,341 shares. Invesco Limited holds 16.48M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 0.02% or 1.62 million shares. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Tiverton Asset Management Lc has invested 0.07% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Ironwood Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 105 shares. Int Group holds 0.02% or 217,692 shares in its portfolio. 28,768 were accumulated by Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.07% or 374,659 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prns invested in 22.14 million shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 683,301 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 122,378 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tortoise Lc owns 570,943 shares.

