Hite Hedge Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP); As Toro Co (TTC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Meristem Llp Has Lowered Stake by $657,954

Meristem Llp decreased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meristem Llp sold 9,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 58,421 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 million, down from 68,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meristem Llp who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $72.96. About 152,995 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 24/05/2018 – TORO CO – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL 2018 TO BE ABOUT 4 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees FY Revenue Growth 4; 18/03/2018 – Portland KGW: Exclusive sneak peek: Benicio Del Toro’s killer returns in ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Coming Soon To Netflix; 20/03/2018 – The Toro Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Toro Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTC); 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Toro European Clo 5 Designated Activity Company; 15/03/2018 – F1Fanatic: Toro Rosso exclusive: “I was convinced Honda are in a better position”; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q Adj EPS $1.20; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO. BUYS L.T. RICH PRODUCTS; NO TERMS

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 131.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 407,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 717,550 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.41 million, up from 310,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57.06. About 229,384 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold TTC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 1.70% more from 82.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.06% or 77,248 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Company stated it has 0% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 796,376 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jlb Assoc Inc has invested 2.7% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). 50,354 were accumulated by Mariner Lc. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.04% or 75,400 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 3,111 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Chilton Company Ltd accumulated 341,783 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.43% or 9,528 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability reported 975 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com accumulated 15,909 shares. Td Asset Management accumulated 54,262 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street holds 0.01% or 2.69 million shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.03% or 157,549 shares. Advsr Asset invested 0.02% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Meristem Llp, which manages about $2.00B and $327.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,698 shares to 77,301 shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.32 per share. TTC’s profit will be $49.04M for 39.65 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by The Toro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold PSXP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.71 million shares or 1.36% less from 47.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning reported 0.05% stake. Carroll Assoc owns 0% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 178 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 0% or 70,309 shares. 13,631 were reported by Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability. Pnc Svcs Gru Inc holds 14,917 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Diversified holds 0.03% or 12,677 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Atria Invs Ltd Liability has 93,574 shares. Copeland Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Salient Cap Advsrs Llc owns 1.41M shares. Jane Street Gru Llc has 29,025 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assocs reported 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Cap Fin Advisers Lc holds 0% or 6,365 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Com accumulated 56,724 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $518,636 activity. The insider Mitchell Kevin J bought $356,409.