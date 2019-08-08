Hite Hedge Asset Management Boosted Its Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stake; Agys (AGYS) Shares Rose While Ack Asset Management Has Lowered by $3.51 Billion Its Holding

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 38.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 194,286 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 694,396 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.13M, up from 500,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 1.45M shares traded or 250.01% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Agys (AGYS) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 281,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 368,029 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58B, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Agys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $621.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $26.26. About 279,072 shares traded or 153.34% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: REPH, AGYS, IVC – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Agilysys’ Run Looks To Be Near An End – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Agilysys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ack Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 0% stake. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 15,418 shares or 0% of the stock. Earnest Ltd Llc owns 1,000 shares. Albert D Mason stated it has 0.4% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability invested in 0% or 9,800 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Panagora Asset reported 57,344 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0.01% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 2,774 shares. 311,512 were accumulated by G2 Invest Management Limited Company. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Mason Street Advsrs Llc accumulated 5,669 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd accumulated 0% or 67,483 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 14,350 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 23 sales for $10.12 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought $270,490.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rog (NYSE:ROG) by 98,500 shares to 203,500 shares, valued at $27.10 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wms (NYSE:WMS) by 45,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pwr (NYSE:PWR).

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KYN: A High-Yielding Fund To Take Advantage Of Growth In The MLP Space – Seeking Alpha” on November 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Closed-End Funds: 12 Funds In The 10%+ Yield Club At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs – The Highest Discount In The Sector Is -5.25% – Seeking Alpha” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Appointment of New CEO – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kayne Anderson Announces Recent Promotions NYSE:KYN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Capital Prns Limited Co has 25,762 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Citigroup holds 0% or 5,800 shares in its portfolio. 3,753 are held by Pinnacle Fincl. Prudential Public Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Morgan Stanley accumulated 6.35M shares. Mengis Mgmt holds 0.1% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 11,537 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares Inc accumulated 25,671 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Company owns 1,941 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 57,983 shares. Tctc Ltd accumulated 0.29% or 333,955 shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 175 shares. New York-based National Asset has invested 0.11% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Coe Cap Llc has 0.46% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Pnc Fincl Ser owns 22,601 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $305,234 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) was bought by Baker James C on Friday, June 28.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Mlp Energy Ren (GER) by 517,415 shares to 415,588 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 19,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,607 shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp.