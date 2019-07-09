Hitchwood Capital Management LP Upped Stake in Servicenow (NOW); Penbrook Management Decreased Holding in Chegg (CHGG) by $329,840

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.27M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $5.02 during the last trading session, reaching $298.02. About 1.32 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 84,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 1.94 million shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Mitsubishi Ufj Limited stated it has 380 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Moreover, Natixis has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 29,450 shares. Aviva Pcl reported 0.11% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Weatherly Asset Lp owns 3,190 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research Incorporated invested 0.16% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Columbus Hill Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 112,073 shares. Marsico Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 21,047 shares. Ssi Investment Inc accumulated 826 shares. Cibc World Mkts reported 0.01% stake. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 1.33M shares. Caprock Inc invested in 0.05% or 996 shares. Miura Global Mngmt Ltd Company reported 150,000 shares or 6.33% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 2,000 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $38.95 million activity. LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $6.17 million worth of stock. $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. Another trade for 7,750 shares valued at $1.71M was sold by Schneider David. $1.53M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L. Shares for $1.63 million were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 130,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $11.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc holds 1.76 million shares. Barometer Capital Management invested in 0.11% or 25,000 shares. 92,033 are owned by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. The Germany-based Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Los Angeles Cap Management Equity stated it has 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd owns 296 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 1.07M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has 10,921 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hbk Investments LP holds 50,840 shares. 430,000 are held by Shellback Cap Ltd Partnership. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.63% or 63,874 shares. 379,033 are owned by Ameriprise. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 66,741 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Secor Cap Advsr LP has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company reported 455,620 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CHGG’s profit will be $4.74 million for 267.94 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.