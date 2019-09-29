Hitchwood Capital Management LP Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $9.47 Million; Share Price Declined; As Descartes Sys Grp (DSGX) Market Value Declined, Primecap Management Company Raised Its Stake

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Descartes Sys Grp Inc (DSGX) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 7.21 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.47M, up from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Descartes Sys Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.66. About 109,567 shares traded or 12.78% up from the average. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.15M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 02/04/2018 – For couponers, Amazon’s Whole Foods takeover could be the end of an era; 06/04/2018 – Dallas Bus Jrnl: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2 and other massive deals; 17/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon showing signs it may plunge into Israeli retail market; 16/04/2018 – Amazon could still get into the pharma space in another way, as it still has multiple teams working on health care, including Alexa and the secretive Grand Challenge team, sometimes referred to as “1492; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed GREAT SCOOP by @jldastin; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ramps up Seattle growth target despite plans for ‘HQ2’- Seattle Times; 07/03/2018 – Blockchain Technology Disrupting a Rapidly Growing Listing of Industries and Human Capital Services; 22/05/2018 – Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams Up with Audible to Highlight Captivating Performances Meant to Be Heard

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ashfield Capital Partners Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 10,921 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt stated it has 14,450 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Greenwood Gearhart Inc holds 0.07% or 136 shares in its portfolio. Washington-based Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 52,321 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership owns 2,740 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. 17,824 were reported by Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability. Phocas Corp reported 24 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Ltd Company owns 554 shares. Golub Group Llc owns 370 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 756 were accumulated by Godsey Gibb. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 1.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Taurus Asset Management Llc holds 3.08% or 11,927 shares. Motley Fool Asset Llc owns 22,646 shares.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $5.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 20,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $67.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 475,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icf International (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 66,341 shares to 35,076 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 265,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).