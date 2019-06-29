Hitchwood Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position in Illumina (ILMN) by $16.43 Million; Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Lifted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $1.50 Million

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 156.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 25,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,699 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 16,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 14.60M shares traded or 8.61% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07 million, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.12B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $11.65 during the last trading session, reaching $368.15. About 750,056 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 2.10% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $205.80 million for 65.74 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1,790 shares stake. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.7% or 41,597 shares. Cim Llc accumulated 1,745 shares. Axa reported 0.39% stake. D E Shaw And owns 41,415 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 0% or 62 shares in its portfolio. Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 925 shares in its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Corp invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 68,450 shares stake. Prudential invested in 0.07% or 136,068 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.15% stake. Td Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Northeast Finance Consultants has 700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Reliant Inv Mngmt Lc owns 2.12% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 8,720 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 88,666 shares.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 235,000 shares to 430,000 shares, valued at $32.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Okta Inc.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $5.31 million activity. FLATLEY JAY T also sold $977,460 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Wednesday, January 9. $879,994 worth of stock was sold by deSouza Francis A on Wednesday, January 2. EPSTEIN ROBERT S also sold $280,110 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Friday, February 1.

