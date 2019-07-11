Hitchwood Capital Management LP Stake in Workday (WDAY) Increased by $48.58 Million as Shares Rose; Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Shares Rose While Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Increased Position

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 172.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 253,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.14M, up from 147,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $219.23. About 1.10M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 24,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 264,768 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.13M, up from 240,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $80.23. About 105,022 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 11.18% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – MAJOR EXPANSION TO EXISTING HONDA DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN SÃO PAULO SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Group 1 Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPI); 16/05/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Increases Share Repurchase Authorization By $100 Million To $126 Million; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE BUYS NEW TOYOTA MKT AREA IN SAO PAULO; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 – PEAK IN NEW VEHICLE MARKET IN U.S. & U.K. AND MORE NEARLY-NEW, OFF-LEASE USED VEHICLES INTO THESE MARKETS PRESSURING CO’S MARGINS; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q Rev $2.86B; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE SEES DEAL TO GENERATE $45M IN ANNUALIZED REV; 19/03/2018 – Group 1 Announces Market Conditions and Costs Associated with Strategic Initiatives Will Negatively Impact First Quarter; 20/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 53,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $31.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 9 insider sales for $4.66 million activity. $663,398 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) was sold by Bozzini James on Tuesday, January 15. The insider BHUSRI ANEEL sold 6,370 shares worth $1.05 million. $296,776 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) was sold by Stankey Michael A.. The insider Fernandez Gomez Luciano sold 3,483 shares worth $573,755. $570,465 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) was sold by Dermetzis Petros. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Sisco Robynne sold $996,435.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold GPI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 18.52 million shares or 0.92% more from 18.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.