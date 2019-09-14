Hitchwood Capital Management LP Stake in Workday (WDAY) Cut by $41.81 Million as Market Value Declined; Ulysses Management Has Raised Its Stake in Shutterfly (SFLY) by $3.63 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 50.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 203,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 196,060 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.31 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $167.59. About 1.28M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 72,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 514,524 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.01 million, up from 441,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. It closed at $50.91 lastly. It is down 38.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Shutterfly; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Consumer Rev $1.02B-$1.05B; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS OK ’15 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN AMENDMENT

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Shutterfly (SFLY) Up 16.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on May 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 05/17/2019: SFLY,WTRH,UA,UAA,DE – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shutterfly Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 225,000 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $10.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold SFLY shares while 35 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 31.11 million shares or 14.07% less from 36.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,976 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 15,700 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Kellner Cap Lc accumulated 1.18% or 52,400 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al stated it has 0.02% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) holds 0.41% or 100,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 10,202 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 12,300 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs stated it has 2,825 shares. Citigroup Inc has 548,861 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.04% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Ls Invest Advsrs Lc owns 1,060 shares. Connors Investor Svcs Incorporated holds 0.23% or 33,672 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 75,554 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com owns 11,573 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated reported 130 shares stake. Eaton Vance holds 0.08% or 173,612 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 2,898 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Landscape Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Raymond James Tru Na reported 1,442 shares. Kistler owns 212 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership owns 71,218 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Asset Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Crossvault Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,185 shares. Raymond James And holds 0.04% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 135,162 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 2,639 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company owns 1,585 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) reported 35 shares stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 148,211 shares.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mizuho Securities Starts Workday (WDAY) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Workday (WDAY) Up 0.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IGV, NOW, ATVI, WDAY – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Workday (WDAY) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Workday (WDAY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.