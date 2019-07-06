Hitchwood Capital Management LP Stake in Illumina (ILMN) Lowered as Stock Price Rose; First Mercantile Trust Co Stake in Schwab (Charles) (SCHW) Has Cut by $324,576

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07 million, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $378.23. About 599,633 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (SCHW) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 7,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,479 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 42,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Schwab (Charles) Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.86. About 6.45M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB ONLY GETS 2%-3% OF OP PROFIT FROM ORDER ROUTING: BLAIR; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS AT $248 BLN AT QUARTER-END; STILL ANTICIPATE CROSSING $250 BLN THRESHOLD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 09/05/2018 – Bend Source: Moms Love ArtConcert at Les Schwab; 31/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Opens 50-Acre Campus in Austin Featuring Modern, Flexible and Open Concept Elements; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award; 04/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $107.1 Mln; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C, EST. 54C; 16/05/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $4.39 million activity. Shares for $34,734 were sold by Dadswell Charles. EPSTEIN ROBERT S sold 1,000 shares worth $280,110. deSouza Francis A sold $848,854 worth of stock.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 2.10% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $205.80M for 67.54 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 900,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $117.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 555,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Ltd by 6,098 shares to 35,816 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc A by 947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $11.81 million activity. SCHWAB CHARLES R also sold $11.76 million worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares. On Friday, May 3 Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 2,500 shares.

