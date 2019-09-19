Hitchwood Capital Management LP Stake in Illumina (ILMN) Has Upped as Stock Value Declined; Community Bank Of Raymore Raised Holding in At&T (T) by $495,000 as Shares Rose

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 612,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53M, up from 597,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.12. About 15.13M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T chief executive says hiring Trump lawyer was `big mistake’; 23/03/2018 – AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings April 25; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HON HAI 2317.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$277.8 BLN; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Private Exchange Offers; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE -SOURCE FAMILIAR; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COHEN APPROACHED THEM TO OFFER ADVICE ON TRUMP; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS SINCE THEN IT HAS RECEIVED NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS FROM MUELLER; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T’S WASHINGTON STAFF HIRED TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN AFTER COHEN APPROACHED THEM

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 260,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.72M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $305.95. About 495,028 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Cango’s (NYSE:CANG) Share Price Down By 40%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Can’t Break $125 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Sell Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ford Shouldnâ€™t Cut Its Special Dividend on Ford Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In AT&T And TRI Pointe Group – Benzinga” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 5,115 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Callahan Ltd Co reported 2.45% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Clean Yield Grp accumulated 22,586 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Huber Cap Management Ltd Company has 544,874 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0.33% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 40,458 shares stake. Hm Payson & holds 0.12% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 97,448 shares. Pinnacle Holdings Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Wealth Planning Limited Company reported 34,782 shares. Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.17% or 27,134 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Co accumulated 104,935 shares. Cutter Brokerage Inc holds 92,481 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested 0.4% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.49% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 213,042 shares. Everence Capital holds 0.79% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 143,395 shares.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $5.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sea Ltd by 900,000 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $73.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 135,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).