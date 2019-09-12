Hitchwood Capital Management LP Stake in Five Below (FIVE) Has Increased by $19.20 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Atlas Browninc Has Cut Position

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 84.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.01M, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $133.17. About 578,045 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW SEES 1Q EPS 31C TO 34C, EST. 21C; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chairman; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 16/04/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 18/05/2018 – Five Below Partners With Philadelphia Eagles for 2018 Eagles Autism Challenge 5K Run/Walk; 22/05/2018 – Five Below’s Above A Reasonable Price

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 10,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 136,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, down from 146,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.43. About 1.07 million shares traded or 8.73% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $5.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 460,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $28.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 3.01 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.59M shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold FIVE shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.82 million shares or 0.40% more from 52.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Regions Corp accumulated 5,391 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 22,575 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gw Henssler Assocs Ltd holds 0.03% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) or 2,600 shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv holds 0% or 35 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 417,674 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested in 12,616 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 1,274 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Buckingham Capital Mngmt Inc reported 117,974 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0.21% or 456,805 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership reported 9,748 shares. 40,384 were accumulated by Art Advsrs Limited Liability Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 21,482 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 12,640 shares. 561,300 were reported by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corp holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi has invested 0.3% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Friess Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Stifel Corp accumulated 16,415 shares. Moreover, Carroll Assocs has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 100 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 7,701 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 139,318 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) accumulated 0.2% or 56,724 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 469 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72M for 74.21 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.