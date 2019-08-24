Hitchwood Capital Management LP Raised Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding; Shorts at Flanigans Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Raised By 40%

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 150% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp acquired 75,000 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Hitchwood Capital Management Lp holds 125,000 shares with $71.32 million value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $55.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.14% or $15.69 during the last trading session, reaching $484.58. About 698,418 shares traded or 4.44% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Flanigans Enterprises Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) had an increase of 40% in short interest. BDL’s SI was 2,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 40% from 2,000 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 9 days are for Flanigans Enterprises Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)’s short sellers to cover BDL’s short positions. The SI to Flanigans Enterprises Inc’s float is 0.33%. It closed at $21.03 lastly. It is up 2.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BDL News: 15/05/2018 – FLANIGAN’S ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $29.5 MLN VS $27.4 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Flanigan’s Enterprises 2Q Rev $29.5M; 22/05/2018 – AST Names CFO Marty Flanigan as New CEO; 15/05/2018 – Flanigan’s Enterprises 2Q EPS 75c; 15/05/2018 – FLANIGAN’S ENTERPRISES INC – QTRLY SHR $ 0.75; 15/05/2018 – Flanigan’s Reports Earnings; 23/04/2018 DJ Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDL)

Among 4 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $603’s average target is 24.44% above currents $484.58 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 13 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Monday, April 1 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity. Myriam Curet had sold 4,974 shares worth $2.65 million on Tuesday, July 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Pcl has 42,962 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). The California-based Tiemann Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.33% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability stated it has 750 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 10 shares. Stifel holds 42,584 shares. Moreover, Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 144,572 were reported by Strs Ohio. 59,613 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 321 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers has 0.09% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 45 shares. C Ww Wide A S holds 13,137 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 4,655 were accumulated by Daiwa Securities Grp Inc. Chevy Chase Tru Inc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 203,429 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 272,551 shares or 0.69% more from 270,695 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 62,485 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Company reported 953 shares stake. 2,350 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Renaissance Tech Lc reported 53,900 shares stake. Blackrock Inc owns 351 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 0% or 150,988 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co holds 0% in Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) or 1,524 shares.

