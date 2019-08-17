Hitchwood Capital Management LP Position In Workday (WDAY) Was Has Increased; Landstar Sys (LSTR) Holder Zacks Investment Management Lifted Position by $1.01 Million

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 172.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 253,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.14M, up from 147,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $192.39. About 1.58M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 31.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 9,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 39,072 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, up from 29,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 283,507 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 302,267 shares to 2,849 shares, valued at $352,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 9,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,640 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Landstar Sees Weakness In TL Spot Market, Downplays Uber-Amazon Impact On Brokerage – Benzinga” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Landstar System declares $0.185 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Landstar Names New Chief Commercial Officer – Benzinga” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News For Jan 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bank stated it has 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Moreover, Rk Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 2.44% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) invested in 5,648 shares. Jensen Mgmt holds 8,860 shares. The Australia-based Amp Cap Investors Ltd has invested 0.01% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Clarkston Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 2.26% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 455 shares or 0% of the stock. 109 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Cls Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 33 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 20,569 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd holds 14,210 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. M&T Savings Bank holds 4,818 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Company Na has invested 0.01% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Texas-based Bbva Compass Bank has invested 0.1% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 10,650 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

