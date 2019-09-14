Hitchwood Capital Management LP Position in Servicenow (NOW) Has Cut as Shares Rose; Btim Upped Its Amgen (AMGN) Position by $448,224

Btim Corp increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 2,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 14,335 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, up from 11,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 1.80 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 295,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.00 million, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 1.26M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 349.94 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $5.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guardant Health Inc by 465,000 shares to 595,000 shares, valued at $51.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 160,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ratan Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 31,901 shares. 2,021 are held by Dana Inv Advisors Incorporated. Advent Ma holds 0.21% or 17,000 shares in its portfolio. Pier Capital Ltd Com has 1,069 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management holds 0.09% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 15,309 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited holds 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 339,461 shares. Crestwood Advsr Limited holds 0.15% or 11,705 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Arcadia Inv Management Mi reported 0.2% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Finance Counselors Inc has invested 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 7,565 were accumulated by Brandywine Managers Limited Co. Asset Management One Ltd has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Greystone Managed Investments Incorporated holds 24,663 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na accumulated 4,539 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Columbus Circle Investors has 2.28% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 310,473 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Syntal Ptnrs Llc has 3,532 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.32% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Zwj Invest Counsel Inc owns 2,854 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.06% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Tarbox Family Office reported 1,351 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lc holds 886 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ledyard Savings Bank invested in 34,308 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.24% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Brookstone Management invested in 13,712 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 17,114 are held by Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Ltd Company. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Company Limited has invested 1.24% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cibc World has invested 0.2% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Signature Estate And Invest Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,888 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).