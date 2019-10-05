Hitchwood Capital Management LP Position In Five Below (FIVE) Was Has Increased; Zynga (ZNGA) Valuation Rose While Tiger Legatus Capital Management Boosted Holding

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 84.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.01 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 465,971 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios to Transition to Chairman as of Annual Meeting Expected to Be Held in June; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW SEES 1Q EPS 31C TO 34C, EST. 21C; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY EPS $2.36-EPS $2.42; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 22/05/2018 – Five Below’s Above A Reasonable Price; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR $100M; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 06/03/2018 Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 50.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 3.01 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 10.77 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS LEADING GLOBAL MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES;; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Acquires Leading Global Mobile Game Developer Gram Games; Team Behind Hit Titles Merge Dragons! And 1010!; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 30/05/2018 – Zynga On Track to Deliver Results in Line With Original 2Q Guidance; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars Programs; 15/05/2018 – Words With Friends 2 & Elizabeth Hurley Celebrate the Wedding of the Year With the Launch of the Royal Social Dictionary

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $5.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 500,000 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $100.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $489.82 million and $224.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 74,000 shares to 251,000 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 117,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

