Hitchwood Capital Management LP Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $93.10 Million; Primoris Services (PRIM)’s Sentiment Is 1.65

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 70% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 700,000 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Hitchwood Capital Management Lp holds 300,000 shares with $40.19M value, down from 1.00 million last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $140.49. About 17.12 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge

Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.16, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 71 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 43 cut down and sold stock positions in Primoris Services Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 38.36 million shares, up from 36.60 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Primoris Services Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 36 Increased: 51 New Position: 20.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aull & Monroe Invest Mgmt accumulated 17,204 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co holds 1.49M shares or 3.65% of its portfolio. Clal Insur Holdg reported 1.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ajo LP reported 1.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Korea-based Korea Investment has invested 3.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 107,667 were accumulated by Tompkins Corporation. Phocas Financial reported 0% stake. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd owns 2.04M shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 2.29% stake. Srs Invest Mngmt Limited Com owns 1.97 million shares or 5.65% of their US portfolio. The Wisconsin-based First Business Financial has invested 0.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sumitomo Life holds 227,207 shares. Artisan Prns Partnership invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Orleans Cap Management Corp La invested in 30,488 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corporation invested 2.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 5.57% above currents $140.49 stock price. Microsoft had 26 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $15500 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, July 19 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 25.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased Planet Fitness Inc stake by 150,000 shares to 450,000 valued at $32.60M in 2019Q2. It also upped Guardant Health Inc stake by 465,000 shares and now owns 595,000 shares. Anaplan Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation for 3.25 million shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc owns 510,858 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 1.22% invested in the company for 2.08 million shares. The Kansas-based Dean Capital Management has invested 1.2% in the stock. Pier Capital Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 347,339 shares.

Analysts await Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. PRIM’s profit will be $35.19M for 7.26 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Primoris Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 97.14% EPS growth.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. It operates through three divisions: The West Construction Services, The East Construction Services, and The Energy. It has a 12.11 P/E ratio. The firm installs, replaces, repairs, and rehabilitates natural gas, refined product, and water and wastewater pipeline systems; diameter gas and liquid pipeline facilities; and heavy civil projects, earthwork, and site development, as well as constructs mechanical facilities and other structures, including power plants, petrochemical facilities, refineries, water and wastewater treatment facilities, and parking structures.