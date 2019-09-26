Hitchwood Capital Management LP Lowered By $16.90 Million Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding; Oppenheimer & Company Cut International Business Machs (IBM) Holding

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 16.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 100,000 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Hitchwood Capital Management Lp holds 500,000 shares with $84.73M value, down from 600,000 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $456.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $175.18. About 7.45 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing; 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 31/05/2018 – That announcement followed the company earlier raising $600 million in funds from Alibaba, Suning.com and Temasek; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 20.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 22,995 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Oppenheimer & Company Inc holds 91,725 shares with $12.65M value, down from 114,720 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $127.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $143.81. About 1.46 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL

Among 9 analysts covering IBM (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. IBM has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 10.26% above currents $143.81 stock price. IBM had 10 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, July 18. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, August 6. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, August 5 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, August 5.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.32 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability owns 4,066 shares. Lvm Capital Mgmt Mi reported 0.06% stake. 4,557 were reported by Benin Mngmt. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 1,469 shares. Buckhead Limited Liability Co has 18,655 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Investment Management invested 0.49% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Adams Asset Advsr Lc has 45,138 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Company has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Company stated it has 3,999 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Crossvault Mngmt Limited Liability reported 4,139 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Everence, Indiana-based fund reported 20,022 shares. Hgk Asset Management holds 2.08% or 52,015 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 49,554 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 0.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Epoch Ptnrs accumulated 738,041 shares.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased Ishares Tr (IJJ) stake by 5,456 shares to 14,224 valued at $2.27M in 2019Q2. It also upped Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) stake by 8,290 shares and now owns 80,448 shares. Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) was raised too.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc stake by 495,000 shares to 1.34 million valued at $130.97M in 2019Q2. It also upped Coupa Software Inc stake by 200,000 shares and now owns 800,000 shares. Carvana Co was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $232.78’s average target is 32.88% above currents $175.18 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, May 20. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, August 16. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, September 6 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho.