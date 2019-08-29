Hitchwood Capital Management LP Lifted Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) as Stock Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Position Has Boosted by Graham Capital Management Lp

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 17.41M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.32M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $6.23 during the last trading session, reaching $501.25. About 564,583 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ISRG Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Down 7.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Instruments Drive Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd reported 296,952 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Sandler Mgmt has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Chilton Co Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Fjarde Ap holds 33,646 shares. Axa holds 0.69% or 307,366 shares. Howard Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 900 shares. Bb&T holds 1,693 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Chase Invest Counsel Corp holds 0.77% or 2,640 shares. Private Tru Na holds 758 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 0% or 16,495 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp holds 0.12% or 23,200 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 43,860 shares. 752 are owned by Meeder Asset Mgmt. 6,672 were reported by Private Advisor Ltd Liability Com.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 53,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $31.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.73 million activity.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 5.00 million shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $610.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqiyi Inc (Put) by 90,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,500 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Foot Locker, Salesforce And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 23 – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pentagon watchdog investigating JEDI cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.