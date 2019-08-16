Hitchwood Capital Management LP Lifted Its Workday (WDAY) Stake; As Sempra Energy (SRE) Stock Rose, Mariner Wealth Advisors Upped Stake by $311,125

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 172.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 253,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.14M, up from 147,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $192.46. About 1.04M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 52.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 7,224 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, up from 4,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $138.81. About 745,019 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable E; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,962 MLN VS $3,031 MLN; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF TEXAS APPROVED ACQUISITION OF ENERGY FUTURE HOLDINGS, INCLUDING EFH’S ABOUT 80-PCT OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS APPROVE SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF; 13/04/2018 – Moody´s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY CEO DEBRA L. REED TO RETIRE; JEFFREY W. MARTIN; 10/04/2018 – LNG: Sempra Energy makes new appointments; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 15,876 shares to 18,541 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 2,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,563 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 130,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $11.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4.