Hitchwood Capital Management LP Lifted Its Five Below (FIVE) Holding by $19.20 Million; As Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) Valuation Rose, Donaldson Capital Management Decreased Stake by $403,035

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 84.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.01 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $128.24. About 182,525 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 16/04/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios to Transition to Chairman as of Annual Meeting Expected to Be Held in June; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR $100M; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.36 TO $2.42; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q Net $67.4M; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 22/05/2018 – Five Below’s Above A Reasonable Price

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 4,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 286,401 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89M, down from 290,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $111.06. About 3.14 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW) by 10,406 shares to 186,789 shares, valued at $28.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) by 1,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medtronic teams up with Novo Nordisk in diabetes – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Announces Robotic-Assisted Surgery Investor Update – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reimbursement for Medtronic insulin pump established in Germany – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Named a Leading Sustainability Company NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.73B for 21.69 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Smiths News signs five-year distribution deal with The Telegraph – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), The Stock That Zoomed 187% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RBC Capital: 5 New Stocks Hedge Funds Snapped Up In Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) Quotes Chart & News – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. yields rise to multi-week highs on fading trade tensions, data – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $5.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 203,940 shares to 196,060 shares, valued at $40.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 2.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.30M shares, and cut its stake in Sea Ltd.

