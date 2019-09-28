Hitchwood Capital Management LP Lifted Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Declined; Synopsys (SNPS) Market Value Rose While Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $67.06 Million

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.15 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 03/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Amazon’s official response to Trump attacks; 10/05/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon Alexa now has a ‘health and wellness’ team of more a dozen people, including Missy Krasner,; 17/04/2018 – Drift Announces $60M Series C Led by Sequoia; Aims to Build the Amazon for B2B; 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates on Forbes 2018 richest billionaires list; 07/05/2018 – Amazon approach to UK grocery chain Waitrose last year failed, sources say; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 13/03/2018 – Spain’s Amazon workers call 2-day strike over wages, rights; 05/03/2018 – Amazon wants to make it easier to shop its website without a credit card

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 15.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 523,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 2.85 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $367.40 million, down from 3.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $136.21. About 814,669 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN; 10/04/2018 – CAST and Achronix Enable Processing from Data Center to the Edge with Lossless Compression IP; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 06/03/2018 Synopsys Adds New Algorithms in DesignWare Security Protocol Accelerators to Increase Protection for IoT SoCs; 05/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS REPLENISHES REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $500M; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS BEGINS $165M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $5.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 235,846 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $39.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 3.01 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.28M for 46.65 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14,369 shares to 952,651 shares, valued at $232.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).