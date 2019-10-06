Hitchwood Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Illumina (ILMN); Southwest Airlns Co (LUV) Holder High Pointe Capital Management Trimmed Position

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlns Co (LUV) by 55.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 7,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 6,010 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $305,000, down from 13,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airlns Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 2.74M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: `A LITTLE SOFTNESS’ IN SALES TO BE EXPECTED:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO WON’T COMMENT ON COSTS OF NY, DC SLOT LEASES; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SEES SECOND HALF 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH IN LOW SEVEN PERCENT RANGE; 02/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST COMMENTS AT TOWN HALL MEETING WITH SPEAKER PAUL RYAN; 16/05/2018 – LUV SEES ENDING 2018 WITH RECORD 752 AIRCRAFT IN FLEET; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 81.0 PCT VS 79.0 PCT YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Traffic Up 3.7%; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Load Factor 85.1%; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail US: EXCLUSIVE: Grieving family of Southwest Airlines victim say they have not yet decided whether to sue over tragic; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Capacity Rose 2.4%

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 260,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.72 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $302.34. About 605,664 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $5.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 500,000 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $100.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 180,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Advise Their Viewers On Motorola, Alibaba And More – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “VIDEO: Biotech Stocks and the Future of Healthcare – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Illumina Recommends Stockholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Illumina (ILMN) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Contract – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 147,238 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 15,486 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Ltd Co reported 850 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital holds 0.04% or 2,775 shares in its portfolio. Natixis, France-based fund reported 109,334 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership stated it has 22,165 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 178,797 are owned by Adage Partners Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Company Dc has 0.11% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Daiwa Securities Gp has 7,610 shares. Spark Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Nomura Holding accumulated 11,841 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Windward Capital Mgmt Ca accumulated 1.06% or 22,994 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & Communication has 0.04% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 88,939 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 134,391 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Toth Fin Advisory Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $71.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,360 shares to 12,520 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 40,020 are held by Burney. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 3.12M shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Transamerica Finance Advsrs Incorporated holds 46 shares. Howe Rusling stated it has 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). National Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.06% or 16,031 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.08% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 1.28 million shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Co has 88,935 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Palouse Mngmt reported 0.6% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Amer Tru Invest Limited Liability Company has 41,259 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Proffitt And Goodson reported 0% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 40,804 shares. 57,617 are held by Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership. Aureus Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Holt Cap Ltd Llc Dba Holt Cap Lp invested in 0.14% or 9,565 shares.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwest Airlines backs unit revenue outlook – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines (LUV) Continues Negotiating Business Settlement with Boeing (BA) – Bloomberg, Citing Message to Workers – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Predictable Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch When Southwest Reports Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest pilots union leader says 737 Max may not return until March – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: September 30, 2019.