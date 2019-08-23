Hitchwood Capital Management LP Increases Position in Synopsys (SNPS); Copart (CPRT) Holder Force Capital Management Decreased Position as Stock Rose

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 584.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 555,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.85M, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $140.21. About 251,846 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON, BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND; 05/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS REPLENISHES REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $500M; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Collaborates with Samsung Foundry to Develop DesignWare IP for Samsung 8-nm FinFET Process; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS BEGINS $165M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 57.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 22,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 16,051 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 38,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 125,018 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “American Axle (AXL) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Copart Expands Memphis, Tennessee Location – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CNH Industrial’s (CNHI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Copart (CPRT) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Drive Past Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did The Underlying Business Drive Copart’s (NASDAQ:CPRT) Lovely 347% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30 million for 33.48 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fin Ma owns 0.05% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 1.83M shares. Fund Management reported 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Piedmont Inv Advsr has 18,000 shares. Pnc Grp Inc holds 0% or 31,229 shares. Frontier Inv Mngmt Com owns 8,516 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation has 0.03% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 59,587 shares. Asset One Company reported 104,999 shares. Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Fmr accumulated 0.05% or 7.23 million shares. Synovus Financial Corp reported 0.03% stake. Invesco Limited invested in 1.16 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 348,533 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Co owns 596,281 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 17,860 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.25% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 8,447 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Robecosam Ag owns 0.01% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 2,700 shares. Pettee Investors invested in 0.88% or 12,113 shares. 993 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Us Commercial Bank De holds 58,044 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lc invested 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,983 shares. D E Shaw reported 0.17% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Smith Graham And Inv Ltd Partnership invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 29,120 shares. Horizon Lc has 2,021 shares. Robertson Opportunity Limited Liability owns 40,000 shares. 118,360 are owned by Sei Investments Communications.