Hitchwood Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG); Quantum Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) by $1.01 Million as Market Value Declined

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.32M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $527.63. About 459,139 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) by 77.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 77,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,370 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 100,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 76,411 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 16.91% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 72,875 shares to 177,177 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 147,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 483,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Highpoint Res Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co holds 52,506 shares. Invesco holds 16,853 shares. State Street owns 236,876 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 14,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 42,025 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Co has 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). 100,262 are held by Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 110,007 shares. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc accumulated 109,173 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 68,577 shares. Bank Of America De invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 28,155 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 10,200 shares.

More notable recent Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Craft Brew Alliance the Craft Brewer to Watch? – The Motley Fool” on August 20, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Craft Brew Alliance Announces 2018 Results with Record Beer Performance Led by 11% Depletion Growth for Kona in Q4 – Business Wire” published on March 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Heavily Shorted Stocks to Sell â€” Because the Bears Are Right – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CBD Life Sciences Subsidiary Developing Line of CBD Based Coffee Products Including Weight Loss Coffee & Brain Booster – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Diageo (DEO) FY19 Earnings Gain, Soft Sales View Hurts Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BREW’s profit will be $3.11 million for 25.25 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -184.21% EPS growth.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 53,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $31.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.09 million activity. MOHR MARSHALL had sold 7,500 shares worth $3.94 million. On Friday, February 15 Myriam Curet sold $770,652 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 1,410 shares.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Intuitive Announces Second Quarter Earnings Nasdaq:ISRG – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat in Q4 – Nasdaq” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuitive Surgical Earnings: ISRG Stock Sinks on Q1 Profit Miss – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Brand-Name Growth Stocks That Keep Getting Better With Age – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.