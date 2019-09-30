Hitchwood Capital Management LP Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Ericsson (ERIC) Holder Prescott Group Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $540,000

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 46.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The hedge fund held 190,300 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, up from 130,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 5.20M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.15 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95 million shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS IT HAS BEEN ACQUIRED BY AMAZON – STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Amazon Introduces Prime-Exclusive Pet Care Private Label; 31/03/2018 – Audible Congratulates Audible on His Florida Derby Win and Celebrates His Journey to the Kentucky Derby; 19/03/2018 – In Age of E-Commerce, John Lewis Aims to Be the Anti-Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking ‘serious look’ at policy options on Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11, from $99 to $119:; 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 30/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND VANCOUVER TECH HUB & CREATE; 03/04/2018 – Canvas by lnstructure Now Available in Canada

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $410.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 8,406 shares to 189,866 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) by 784,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Secureworks Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilltop holds 0.84% or 2,097 shares in its portfolio. Luxor Cap Gru Ltd Partnership invested 3.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brouwer & Janachowski Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 112 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs stated it has 5.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). D E Shaw & Company Inc stated it has 1.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Llc stated it has 3,345 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc accumulated 332 shares. Kj Harrison Prns reported 2,185 shares stake. Proshare Advisors Limited Company invested 3.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,079 shares. Mcgowan Grp Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 818 shares. Tikvah Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14.09% or 26,219 shares. Washington Tru Commercial Bank owns 1,502 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holding reported 771 shares stake. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 1.75% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).