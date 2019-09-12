Hitchwood Capital Management LP Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $9.47 Million; American International Group Has Raised Its First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Stake by $5.10 Million; Share Value Rose

American International Group Inc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares Inc (FFIN) by 96.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 170,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 345,670 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.64M, up from 175,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.3. About 138,935 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.15M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $24.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1847.26. About 1.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Bevite Helps Retailers Fight Amazon with the First Transparent Commercial Blockchain Platform that Eliminates Excess Inventory; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 09/05/2018 – Sears: DieHard All-Season Passenger Tires Will Be Sold on Amazon.com; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-Infrequent Access (Z-IA); 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Operating Margin 3.8%; 09/03/2018 – Amazon’s Expanding Grocery Delivery Is Opening Salvo: Report — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 10/05/2018 – Ryanair Goes All-In on AWS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $5.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 700,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $40.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,000 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold FFIN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,312 shares to 33,256 shares, valued at $7.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 18,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,960 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $244,753 activity. TROTTER JOHNNY had bought 5,000 shares worth $302,450 on Thursday, March 14. Thaxton Kirk W also bought $9,365 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares. Nickles Robert Clark Jr bought 128 shares worth $7,816. Denny Michael B. also bought $19,939 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Monday, June 17.