Hitchwood Capital Management LP Holding in Illumina (ILMN) Decreased by $16.43 Million as Stock Value Rose; Permian Investment Partners LP Cut Nrg Energy (NRG) Holding as Share Value Declined

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07 million, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $302.15. About 524,791 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99M, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 1.20M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 253,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $77.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 630,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Illumina (ILMN) Files Patent Infringement Suits Related to BGI in Switzerland, Turkey and the US – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 8,244.15. – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Solid Consumables Drive Illumina’s (ILMN) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing’s $5B Charge Confirms My ‘End-Game’ Call; Buy – Chewy, CrowdStrike, Texas Instruments – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Illumina (ILMN) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.41 million activity. Shares for $848,854 were sold by deSouza Francis A. Dadswell Charles sold $34,734 worth of stock. FLATLEY JAY T also sold $969,078 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 2.10% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $210.19 million for 53.96 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 332.26% or $1.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $353.36 million for 6.52 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 294.12% EPS growth.