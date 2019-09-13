Hitchwood Capital Management LP Holding in Exact Sciences (EXAS) Trimmed by $4.13 Million; Cls Investments Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.12 Million

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 151.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 8,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,938 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87 million, up from 5,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $137.41. About 8.92M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.43M, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $108.25. About 376,088 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 605,556 shares to 264,419 shares, valued at $14.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 33,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $5.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 160,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $95.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

