Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Upped Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $36.90 Million; Lapides Asset Management Cut Angiodynamics (ANGO) Holding by $792,000; Stock Rose

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.27M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $260.69. About 1.27 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc. (ANGO) by 58.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 36,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 25,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 61,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $737.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 194,471 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $345 MLN TO $350 MLN; 04/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q REV. $83.9M, EST. $84.8M; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $346.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 19C; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q Adj EPS 25c; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 TO $0.74; 10/04/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold ANGO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 36.11 million shares or 1.86% less from 36.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 478,254 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) or 47,536 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 26,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 1,984 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Kennedy Cap Mgmt holds 0.19% or 357,852 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) or 9,697 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Com Na has invested 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 17 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

More notable recent AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For ADMA, Regulatory Setback For Apyx, Achieve Life Sciences Smoking Cessation Drug Trial – Benzinga” on April 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Masimo (MASI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat, Guidance Solid – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AngioDynamics EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AngioDynamics on go with pilot study of NanoKnife in prostate cancer – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AngioDynamics Completes Sale of NAMIC® Fluid Management Portfolio to Medline Industries, Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Company by 39,240 shares to 186,500 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) by 143,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 665,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH).

Analysts await AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.16 per share. ANGO’s profit will be $1.49 million for 123.63 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by AngioDynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 5,245 were reported by Manufacturers Life Com The. Ftb Advsrs holds 184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Korea Investment holds 0.34% or 302,800 shares in its portfolio. Echo Street Management Ltd Liability reported 0.67% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cannell Peter B & Company has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Jennison Assoc Lc has 0.74% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Synovus holds 0% or 561 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 1,780 shares. Nomura Holding reported 246,717 shares stake. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 8,305 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 7,687 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 102,700 shares to 97,300 shares, valued at $20.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ServiceNow, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Recession Worries; Disney vs. Netflix – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Uber’s Stock May Sell Off After Results – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 58% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Street Is Mostly Bullish On ServiceNow – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.53 million activity. 22,000 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $5.06M were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B.