Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Codorus Valley Bancorp Has 1.47 Sentiment

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 900% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp acquired 900,000 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Hitchwood Capital Management Lp holds 1.00 million shares with $117.94 million value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 22.49M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc (CVLY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.74, from 3.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 25 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 17 sold and reduced their stock positions in Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 4.90 million shares, down from 10.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 12 Increased: 19 New Position: 6.

Endicott Management Co holds 5.34% of its portfolio in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. for 255,815 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 634,155 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eidelman Virant Capital has 0.85% invested in the company for 56,385 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.74% in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C., a New York-based fund reported 226,115 shares.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. The company has market cap of $203.27 million. It accepts demand, money market, time, and saving accounts. It has a 11.16 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 9,189 shares traded. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY) has declined 20.74% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLY); 11/04/2018 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC CVLY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Codorus Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c

More notable recent Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Commvault Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CVLT) ROE Of 1.5% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CVLY) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CommVault Systems Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $14900 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Jefferies maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $90 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating.