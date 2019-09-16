Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Five Below (FIVE) Holding by $19.20 Million as Share Price Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Arete Wealth Advisors Decreased Holding

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 84.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.01 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $131.57. About 164,099 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 16/04/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.495 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Plans Transition of Tom Vellios to Chairman; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 23,170 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, down from 25,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $130.5. About 1.46 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $515.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,158 shares to 92,459 shares, valued at $27.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 23,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Fs Invt Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap International Ltd Ca owns 3,661 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Provident owns 4,858 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mawer Management owns 2.09M shares. Gfs Advsrs Limited Com reported 1.41% stake. Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Smith Salley & Associates holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 38,577 shares. Cincinnati has invested 1.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 16,608 were reported by Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Company. Rnc Cap Mgmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 224,689 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter reported 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Highstreet Asset Management owns 251,686 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Company reported 1.8% stake. Choate Invest Advsr has invested 0.72% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1.16M shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.31 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $5.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 465,000 shares to 185,000 shares, valued at $23.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.