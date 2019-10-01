Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in Synopsys (SNPS) by $59.52 Million; Adobe Com (ADBE) Holding Maintained by Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 71.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 465,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 185,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.81M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $136.63. About 129,514 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Automotive ISO 26262 Certification for Design Platform; 17/04/2018 – Synopsys Extends HAPS Prototyping Family with New Desktop Prototyping Solution; 05/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS REPLENISHES REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $500M; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q REV. $776.8M, EST. $775.8M; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision Systems; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 21,935 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.46M, up from 20,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $273.39. About 1.03M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 506 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Trexquant Inv LP reported 0.19% stake. Chevy Chase Tru Holding Inc reported 0.51% stake. Gradient Invests Ltd Co holds 8,451 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 7,557 shares in its portfolio. Grassi Investment Mgmt, California-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability Company owns 32,268 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Artisan Prns Lp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Lpl Financial Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 198,446 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.51% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Guardian Life Insur Communication Of America reported 1,406 shares. Conestoga Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,330 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,943 shares. Moreover, Twin Mgmt has 0.98% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $593.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust S&P Sml 600 Gwt Etf (IJT) by 2,010 shares to 51,422 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.28M for 46.79 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Finance Services Gru Incorporated reported 6,183 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 50,000 shares. 50,827 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg. Bessemer Gru reported 0.49% stake. Chevy Chase has invested 0.07% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Stifel Fincl holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 77,049 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.08% or 44,905 shares. Synovus Financial has 468 shares. Bailard accumulated 1,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 431 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,200 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 44,710 shares. Systematic Financial Management LP has invested 0.11% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $5.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guardant Health Inc by 465,000 shares to 595,000 shares, valued at $51.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 160,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).