Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Illumina (ILMN) by $16.43 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Perigon Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $349,530

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 915 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 3,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Tariff Plans Could ‘Harm’ Global Aerospace Industry; 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce Sees Troubled Boeing 787 Engines Fixed by 2022; 12/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, TURKISH AIRLINES ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR 25 787-9 DREAMLINERS WITH OPTIONS FOR FIVE MORE AIRPLANES; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: JAPAN’S NEW ADVANCED FIGHTER MAY BE BASED ON EXISTING FOREIGN DESIGN; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 09/03/2018 – AIRBUS EXPECTS TRUMP, BOEING TO PURSUE WTO MORE AGGRESSIVELY

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07M, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $294. About 829,637 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 249 shares to 8,709 shares, valued at $11.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 14,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,004 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Tru Commerce stated it has 1,614 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance stated it has 0.94% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alesco Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 814 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chilton Investment Llc holds 3.06% or 229,115 shares. 1,724 were reported by Caxton Associates Limited Partnership. Element Mngmt Lc owns 12,146 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Lvm Cap Mngmt Mi stated it has 52,944 shares or 4.63% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Farmers Bank holds 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 233 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners owns 24,634 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Lc accumulated 8,216 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Mgmt accumulated 9,584 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.46% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 555,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $74.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 253,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.