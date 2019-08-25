Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Illumina (ILMN) Position by $16.43 Million; Stock Declined; Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Stake Held by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 10,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 20,994 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 10,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.44% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $102.98. About 638,918 shares traded or 27.72% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CEO JIM HAGEDORN SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMG); 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Hydroponic Industry Pressured by California Regulatory Change; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – SET A GOAL FOR HAWTHORNE TO ACHIEVE SEGMENT PROFIT OF ABOUT $120 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17- 18 PCT BY END OF FISCAL 2020; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & S; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 03/05/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces the Appointment of Former Chief Financial Officer David C. Evans to its Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Unit Hawthorne Gardening Co Establishes R&D Alliance With The Flowr Corp

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07 million, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $9.14 during the last trading session, reaching $279.44. About 1.22M shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 150,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $86.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

