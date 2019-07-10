Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Illumina (ILMN) by $16.43 Million as Stock Price Rose; Halsey Associates Has Decreased Its Holding in Veeva Systems (VEEV) by $1.99 Million as Share Value Rose

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07 million, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $373.04. About 1.07 million shares traded or 14.90% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems (VEEV) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 15,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,903 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, down from 57,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $173.77. About 1.00 million shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific

Since January 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.88 million activity. Wallach Matthew J had sold 12,000 shares worth $1.41 million on Tuesday, February 12. $189,955 worth of stock was sold by Faddis Jonathan on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $56.42M for 114.32 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs invested in 1,430 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability accumulated 1.29M shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested 0.08% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). First Citizens National Bank & Trust Tru holds 12,539 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 109,192 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Strategic Advsrs Limited Com reported 0.27% stake. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 2,100 shares. 110 were reported by Destination Wealth Management. 1,926 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Signaturefd Ltd holds 1,140 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Westpac Banking Corp owns 10,039 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Lenox Wealth Inc reported 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $3.41 million activity. 3,300 shares were sold by FLATLEY JAY T, worth $969,078. Dadswell Charles sold $34,734 worth of stock. $848,854 worth of stock was sold by deSouza Francis A on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,078 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Lc. Cibc Asset Management holds 20,641 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.1% stake. Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Advisory Alpha Llc stated it has 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 158 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 0.01% or 4,293 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs Inc invested in 0.03% or 1,133 shares. Synovus invested in 0% or 199 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Comm Na has invested 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.13% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 495,950 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 28,994 shares. Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1,013 shares.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 2.10% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $205.80 million for 66.61 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 900,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $117.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 253,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

