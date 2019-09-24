Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Stake; 1 Analysts Are Bullish EQT (EQT) Last Week

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 21.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 90,000 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Hitchwood Capital Management Lp holds 330,000 shares with $63.69M value, down from 420,000 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $516.53B valuation. The stock decreased 3.09% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $181.05. About 13.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Nigeria to probe alleged Cambridge Analytica involvement in elections -presidency; 26/04/2018 – Facebook is set to open roughly 8 percent higher a day after reporting better-than-expected first quarter earnings; 20/03/2018 – FTC Said to Probe Whether Facebook Data Use Violates Consent Decree (Video); 19/04/2018 – SmallBiz Dems: Velázquez Presses Facebook on Small Business Privacy Amid Massive Breach; 19/03/2018 – Investor Marc Lasry says Facebook should be regulated like a utility after data debacle; 20/03/2018 – Tech insiders, lawmakers and even Facebook employees have called for input from Facebook’s highest executives; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Brooks: Terrorism Talk With Indiana’s Susan Brooks and Facebook’s CEO; 27/03/2018 – Christopher Wylie, the whistleblower behind the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica data scandal, is set to appear in front of U.K. lawmakers on Tuesday; 22/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces European Parliament grilling; 21/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Investors (FB)

Among 4 analysts covering EQT (NYSE:EQT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. EQT has $27 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $19.13’s average target is 68.99% above currents $11.32 stock price. EQT had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 20 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, June 24 report. See EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $27 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $5.0000 New Target: $4.5000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $5 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Neutral New Target: $21.0000 Initiates Coverage On

20/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Market Perform New Target: $24 Initiates Coverage On

The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 2.14M shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 30/04/2018 – EQT Sells Piab For SEK6.95B; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – US natural gas producer EQT to sell midstream assets; 20/03/2018 – EQT DISCLOSES REASON SCHLOTTERBECK STEPPED DOWN IN FILING; 10/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT V and VI to sell Broadnet, Norways leading alternative fiber-based data communications provider, to EQT Infrastructure III; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII TO ACQUIRE ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT; 15/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: President resigns from EQT natural gas company; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES RIC) – THE BUYER IS A REAL ESTATE INVESTOR SPECIALIZED ON OIL AND GAS CLUSTERS, FOUNDED BY NORWEGIAN PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTOR HITECVISION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold EQT Corporation shares while 86 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 235.60 million shares or 3.08% more from 228.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Pcl accumulated 1.01 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Retirement Of Alabama reported 332,338 shares. Advsr Asset Management stated it has 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Paloma Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Oakworth reported 0% stake. Ls Inv Advsr Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 82 shares. Massachusetts-based S&Co has invested 1.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Qvt Financial Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 12,692 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon invested 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Sound Shore Management Ct holds 1.76% or 5.75 million shares in its portfolio. Hartford Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 45,752 shares.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.89 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. It currently has negative earnings. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $493,827 activity. $24,992 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by Cary A. Bray Jr.. Shares for $22,503 were bought by MacCleary Gerald F. on Monday, April 1. $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Centofanti Erin R. on Friday, March 29. 1,025 shares were bought by Rice Daniel J. IV, worth $21,259. Another trade for 12,660 shares valued at $263,328 was bought by McNally Robert Joseph.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp invested in 3.1% or 200,000 shares. Moreover, Deccan Value Invsts Ltd Partnership has 17.86% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.08 million shares. Bender Robert And Assocs invested in 5.07% or 53,520 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,104 shares. Sector Pension Board reported 610,706 shares stake. Royal London Asset Mgmt has invested 2.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Estabrook accumulated 130 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The accumulated 1.23% or 414,719 shares. Dumont And Blake Advsrs Limited Company invested in 2,642 shares. The Massachusetts-based Clough Prns LP has invested 0.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Canandaigua Natl Fincl Bank Communications invested in 33,328 shares. Lbmc Invest Ltd Liability invested in 2,299 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has invested 5.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lee Danner Bass has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc stake by 495,000 shares to 1.34M valued at $130.97 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Coupa Software Inc stake by 200,000 shares and now owns 800,000 shares. Guardant Health Inc was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 22.70% above currents $181.05 stock price. Facebook had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy”.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.33 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

