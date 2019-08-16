Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Raised Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Rose; Park Presidio Capital Has Decreased Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) as Market Valuation Declined

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 318,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.90M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 3.21M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.33 TLN AT END OF FEB. :SCHW US; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENGAGEMENT REMAINED STRONG IN QTR, WITH TRADING ACTIVITY RISING NEARLY 40% Y-O-Y; 09/05/2018 – Bend Source: Moms Love ArtConcert at Les Schwab; 04/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $107.1 Mln; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab April Core Net New Assets $9.9B; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Return on Avg Common Stockholders Equity 18%; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 28/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 900,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.94M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.18. About 14.71M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades: AMD, Amazon, Autodesk, Charles Schwab, Intel, Micron, Regions Financial, Stitch Fix, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) 1.7% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Charles Schwab’s (NYSE:SCHW) Share Price Gain of 74% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $856.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 18,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $58.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 495,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Shares for $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A..

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $875.94 million for 13.93 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0.19% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Company holds 102,482 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 12,500 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Covington Capital Mgmt reported 326,012 shares. Citizens Northern Corporation reported 46,183 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,497 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Wetherby Asset owns 31,759 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Guardian Co, California-based fund reported 900 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia holds 27,977 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.85% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Albion Financial Ut owns 12,810 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Inc owns 5,020 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ensemble Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 1.09M shares or 6.87% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft gains as Wedbush touts cloud potential – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Quint Tatro Calls Beyond Meat’s Valuation ‘Beyond Ridiculous’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stewart & Patten Lc reported 224,661 shares or 4.83% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Lc has invested 2.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Co stated it has 1.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Columbus Hill Management Limited Partnership has invested 2.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 24,369 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 41.42M shares for 3.18% of their portfolio. Hoplite Capital Mngmt Lp reported 169,377 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 415,002 shares. Cidel Asset reported 293,420 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Light Street Capital Management Llc invested in 3.31% or 420,200 shares. Bryn Mawr accumulated 2.64% or 410,571 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited accumulated 86,297 shares. Blue Fin Cap Inc invested 4.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).