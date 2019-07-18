Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake in Illumina (ILMN) by $16.43 Million as Stock Value Rose; Ashfield Capital Partners Cut Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position by $621,632

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 3,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,464 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93M, down from 76,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $194.15. About 310,595 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07M, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $303.2. About 252,251 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invs Inc invested in 164,706 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.12% or 6,891 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 69,258 shares. Azimuth Capital Ltd Co reported 31,119 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Essex Investment Management Communications Ltd Com has invested 0.69% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Monetta Financial Service has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Coastline reported 1,300 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tower Bridge holds 0% or 1,224 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Co holds 0% or 373 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 0.16% or 197,797 shares. Blair William Il holds 0.14% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 75,111 shares. Plante Moran Financial Lc holds 130 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Bokf Na reported 11,717 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 6,788 shares.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 2.10% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $205.80M for 54.14 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 75,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $71.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.41 million activity. Shares for $280,110 were sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S on Friday, February 1. FLATLEY JAY T also sold $969,078 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares. Dadswell Charles also sold $34,734 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Friday, February 1.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,817 shares to 81,940 shares, valued at $15.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).