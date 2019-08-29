Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding in Synopsys (SNPS) by $63.83 Million; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Cut Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake by $33.99 Million; Stock Price Rose

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 584.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 555,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.85 million, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.19B market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 368,786 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 16/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS – CO AND ARM EXTENDED COLLABORATION, SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT EXPANDING SYNOPSYS’ ACCESS TO BROAD RANGE OF ARM IP; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools; 15/05/2018 – Synopsys Report Finds Majority of Software Plagued by Known Vulnerabilities and License Conflicts as Open Source Adoption Soars; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Net $102.5M

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 336,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.95 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.21M, down from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $109.6. About 5.03 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan at Marketing Event Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 10/04/2018 – GREAT PLAINS ENERGY INC GXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 07/03/2018 – NKT HOLDING: J.P. MORGAN ASSET HOLDS SHORT POSITION AT 1.37%; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan eyes return to China securities market; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON SPEAKS ON BTV IN BEIJING; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan Sees EM Sovereign Debt Issuance at $150 Billion in 2018; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan pushes ECB rate hike forecast to June 2019 after PMI fall

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.28 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow down 159 points on losses in shares of UnitedHealth, JPMorgan Chase – MarketWatch” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

