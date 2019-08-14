Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Vista Capital Partners Holds Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 900,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.94 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $134.18. About 21.76M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $57.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1766.42. About 4.16 million shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – CPSC MEETING WITH AMAZON REPRESENTATIVES APRIL 10; 15/05/2018 – “Introducing Kaleido to AWS customers is going to help customers move faster and not worry about managing blockchain themselves,” Amazon Web Services says; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb snags top Amazon executive in charge of Prime business; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 27/04/2018 – Amazon raised the price for its Prime service from $99 to $119 per year – but will customers continue their subscriptions?; 28/03/2018 – Amazon fell as much as 7.4 percent after Axios reported that President Donald Trump was “obsessed” with the company; 30/03/2018 – Programs like Connections and a revamped reviews process called Forte are important because Amazon wants to better understand its workforce, now estimated to be the second largest in the U.S; 06/04/2018 – Trump attacked Amazon over taxes – but his own online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states; 27/04/2018 – Amazon has been interested in developing technologies for aging populations since at least 2014

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 42,189 shares to 359,482 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG) by 5,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,303 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market Fund (SCHB).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Alibaba Opens Its Platform To B2B Sellers In U.S. – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FreightWaves Radio Preview: Lots Of Talk About Amazon And E-Commerce – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Aren’t Shaken By Amazon’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Momentum to Drive Growth in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Big Was Amazon’s Prime Day for 2019? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albion Fincl Grp Ut accumulated 11,809 shares. Lakeview Capital Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.79% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,635 shares. Icon Advisers has invested 0.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carlson Capital holds 740 shares. Penobscot stated it has 569 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdg Limited reported 1.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kj Harrison Prns holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,175 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Co Il reported 19,957 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership has 4.57% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.7% or 12,127 shares. Strategic Svcs Inc has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 1.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Boys Arnold And Incorporated has 0.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,203 shares. Artisan Prns Partnership holds 359,431 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Lipe And Dalton accumulated 177 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: 3 Reasons To Get The Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has acquired BlueTalon – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Quint Tatro Calls Beyond Meat’s Valuation ‘Beyond Ridiculous’ – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.66% or 884,850 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Company owns 575,511 shares for 5.3% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 44,445 shares. Gam Ag holds 2.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 559,545 shares. Falcon Point Capital Limited Liability Company owns 1,721 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And invested 0.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Girard Prns Ltd reported 2.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 50,065 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel reported 56,750 shares or 6.62% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 229,701 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) reported 25,000 shares. Moreover, Bartlett & Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 797,757 shares. Lone Pine Capital Limited Liability Co owns 9.04M shares for 6.23% of their portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Associates owns 1.02 million shares. Flow Traders Us Limited Com invested in 6,541 shares or 0.04% of the stock.