Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Synopsys (SNPS) Stake; Cabot (CBT) Holder Cabot-Wellington Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $42.16. About 361,509 shares traded or 1.26% up from the average. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – Cabot Corp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Expands Specialty Compounds Business Globally; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP – ANTICIPATE THAT REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS WILL CONTINUE ITS “ROBUST” PERFORMANCE FOR BALANCE OF YEAR; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP QTRLY NET SALES $818 MLN VS $678 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Cabot Corp Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 20; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2018

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 584.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 555,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.85 million, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $145.51. About 903,204 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS – COLLABORATION WITH SAMSUNG FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP DESIGNWARE FOUNDATION IP FOR SAMSUNG’S 8-NANOMETER LOW POWER PLUS FINFET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys: Deal Will Not Be Material to Financials; 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY EPS $1.66-EPS $1.76; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON, BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools; 15/05/2018 – Synopsys Report Finds Majority of Software Plagued by Known Vulnerabilities and License Conflicts as Open Source Adoption Soars; 10/04/2018 – CAST and Achronix Enable Processing from Data Center to the Edge with Lossless Compression IP

More notable recent Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Cabot Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Cabot Corporation: Cabot Corporation to Increase Prices for Activated Carbon Globally – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of Cabot Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CBT) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Corporation (CBT) CEO Sean Keohane on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57M and $146.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Technology Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Moreover, Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Secor Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 20,682 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 10,548 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 17,915 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 21,180 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 250 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 72,834 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invests Limited Com stated it has 0.02% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Sei Investments holds 0.01% or 41,458 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Fort Ltd Partnership accumulated 209 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 257,108 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, Texas-based fund reported 1.44M shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT).

Analysts await Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1 per share. CBT’s profit will be $62.24 million for 9.41 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.00% EPS growth.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 130,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Synopsys, Customers, and Partners Present the Latest Trends and Technologies in Embedded Processor Solutions at the Synopsys ARC Processor Summit – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synopsys: Long-Term Growth Outlook Remains Intact – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: ARCI, MTRX, SNPS – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Synopsys (SNPS) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PSJ, SNPS, INTU, CDNS: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Fort LP holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 23,954 shares. Tiemann Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.19% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.08% or 54,786 shares. First Republic Investment Incorporated holds 1,888 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 51,500 are owned by Westport Asset Mngmt. National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Aperio Group Ltd holds 114,107 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Lc stated it has 3,057 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 48,527 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.05% or 168,818 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% stake. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5.27 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 2,237 shares in its portfolio.