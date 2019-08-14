Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Illumina (ILMN) as Stock Declined; Springbok Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Texas Instrs (Put) (TXN) as Stock Value Rose

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07 million, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $8.35 during the last trading session, reaching $285.64. About 667,044 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (Put) (TXN) by 60.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 39,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 26,200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, down from 65,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $120.84. About 2.66M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Invest Management accumulated 6,023 shares. 2,130 were reported by Legacy Prtnrs. 4,675 were reported by Tompkins. Diligent Investors Limited Liability Co has 3,343 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il has invested 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Skba Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 3,350 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Ltd holds 0.07% or 4,193 shares in its portfolio. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha reported 0.64% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 3.41% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3.76M shares. Patten And Patten Tn holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 89,601 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 21,729 shares or 0.13% of the stock. First Long Island Investors Llc holds 1.02% or 74,479 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa reported 235,861 shares. New York-based Richard Bernstein Limited has invested 0.19% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ftb reported 0.09% stake.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (Call) (NYSE:IP) by 39,800 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 79,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.43 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Natl Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa accumulated 16,277 shares or 0.1% of the stock. American Cap Management has invested 3.69% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Prelude Capital Ltd has 6,891 shares. Comm Bancorporation has 1,842 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1,550 were accumulated by Winfield Associate. 100 were accumulated by Schroder Investment Mgmt. Private Advisor Ltd Com invested 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Toronto Dominion Bank stated it has 104,458 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt holds 0.05% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 1,650 shares. Renaissance Ltd Com holds 193,118 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Lc invested 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Etrade Management Lc invested in 0.05% or 5,208 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 0.01% stake.