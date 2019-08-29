Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding in Illumina (ILMN) as Share Price Declined; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Boosted Stake in Amern Elec Pwr (AEP) by $5.10 Million

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amern Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 61,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.21 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amern Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $89.63. About 4.09M shares traded or 90.34% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07M, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $281.62. About 535,020 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 800 are held by Waters Parkerson And Lc. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 247,536 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 250 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.15% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Fred Alger Management holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 610,643 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 999 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 0.28% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Cookson Peirce And has 1.84% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 70,325 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,186 shares. 948 were reported by Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Co. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 860 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt owns 8,682 shares. Product Lc stated it has 0.53% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 998,782 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.28% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $89.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 900,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Property G (NYSE:BRX) by 189,600 shares to 2.22M shares, valued at $40.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 560,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

