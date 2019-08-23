Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Boosted Synopsys (SNPS) Stake; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Trimmed Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position By $20.16 Million

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 70.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 67,200 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 27,564 shares with $8.27M value, down from 94,764 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $107.50B valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $5.23 during the last trading session, reaching $380.65. About 505,147 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Targets Sub-$80 Million Cost for F-35 Jet; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 13/04/2018 – Pentagon hires software guru, will focus on F-35 jet; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Asks Pentagon to Pay More Now to Save More Later on F-35 Jets; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German lndustrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO to Speak at Bernstein’s Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $828.7 Million U.S. Army Contract; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: US taps Lockheed for nearly $1B hypersonic weapon project; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Too soon to know tariffs’ impact, but supply base ‘critically important’

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased Synopsys Inc (SNPS) stake by 584.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp acquired 555,000 shares as Synopsys Inc (SNPS)’s stock rose 10.55%. The Hitchwood Capital Management Lp holds 650,000 shares with $74.85M value, up from 95,000 last quarter. Synopsys Inc now has $20.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $136.61. About 742,935 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C; 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys to Showcase Its Software Integrity Platform at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 05/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS REPLENISHES REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $500M; 10/04/2018 – CAST and Achronix Enable Processing from Data Center to the Edge with Lossless Compression IP; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools; 05/04/2018 – Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Synopsys (SNPS) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Raises FY19 Guidance – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: PSTG,KEYS,SNPS,SPLK – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Synopsys (SNPS) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys (SNPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Synopsys has $16000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $149.33’s average target is 9.31% above currents $136.61 stock price. Synopsys had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased Alamo Group Inc (NYSE:ALG) stake by 8,000 shares to 16,453 valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1. It also upped Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) stake by 31,600 shares and now owns 85,001 shares. Bunge Limited (Call) (NYSE:BG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corp has $42000 highest and $340 lowest target. $385.17’s average target is 1.19% above currents $380.65 stock price. Lockheed Martin Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”. JP Morgan maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $39500 target. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LMT in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 24. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LMT in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $739,067 activity. $509,534 worth of stock was bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR on Friday, August 9. GORDON ILENE S also bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Monday, February 25.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “F-35 program ‘plagued’ by troubles – Grassley – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Second Lockheed Martin-Built Next Generation GPS III Satellite Responding to Commands, Under Self-Propulsion – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Lockheed Martin’s Next Big Growth Opportunity – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “State Department clears $8B arms sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 19.11 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.