Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Boosted Synopsys (SNPS) Stake by $63.83 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Federated Investors Has Decreased Its Micron Technology (MU) Position as Share Value Rose

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 584.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 555,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.85 million, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $130.94. About 151,472 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys to Showcase Its Software Integrity Platform at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys: Deal Will Not Be Material to Financials; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Rev $776.8M; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 30.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 408,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 928,911 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.39 million, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $43.93. About 15.33 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 91,212 shares to 91,436 shares, valued at $22.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 178,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66M for 26.79 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Davenport And Company Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 10,683 shares. Conning Inc has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Invesco stated it has 0.21% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Capstone Inv Advsrs has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 6,583 shares. Alexandria Lc holds 0.52% or 86,350 shares in its portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Greenleaf Tru invested in 0.02% or 34,391 shares. Whittier has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Compton Capital Mngmt Ri stated it has 27,800 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. The Washington-based Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cidel Asset owns 13,700 shares. 11,193 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Stockton. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Co stated it has 27,105 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0.1% or 302,080 shares. Tegean Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2.81% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 97 are owned by Howe And Rusling Incorporated. 3,094 were accumulated by Raymond James Na. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 100 shares. Advisor Ltd holds 0.05% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 3,282 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 442,895 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.09% or 3,830 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 3,439 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp reported 10,329 shares. 126,932 were reported by Raymond James And Assocs. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.06% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 12,400 shares. 17,830 were reported by Davis. Hanseatic Management Services Inc accumulated 263 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cwm Lc invested in 0% or 155 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 0.05% or 19,107 shares. 74,285 were reported by Lsv Asset Management.

