Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Boosted Salesforce Com (CRM) Position; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holder Confluence Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 225,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.63 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $150.81. About 24.12 million shares traded or 267.87% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 2,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 2,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 5,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $226.37. About 1.38M shares traded or 16.68% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 130,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $11.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $11.85 million activity. Another trade for 6,331 shares valued at $1.03 million was made by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 12. On Thursday, February 14 Roos John Victor sold $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 114 shares. 200 shares were sold by Conway Craig, worth $32,216 on Friday, February 15. BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $795,000. The insider Allanson Joe sold $2.31 million. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $811,530 was made by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 44,872 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bollard Gp Ltd invested in 0% or 500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.41% stake. Allen Operations Ltd holds 0.7% or 10,806 shares in its portfolio. Marsico Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 6.15% stake. 15,412 are held by Glenmede Trust Communications Na. Kistler owns 2,183 shares. Mitchell Cap Mngmt Commerce reported 8,348 shares stake. Moreover, Private Wealth Prns Ltd has 0.78% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 29,976 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 711,306 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt Communication (Operating As Southport Capital Management) stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Castleark Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.35% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,382 shares. Numerixs Technology Inc invested in 0.03% or 1,400 shares. Ssi Investment holds 2,422 shares.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82 million for 24.61 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Casualty Co stated it has 24,750 shares or 3.88% of all its holdings. Lvm Capital Ltd Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,183 shares. Everett Harris And Company Ca has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Hyman Charles D owns 1.24% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 62,933 shares. New York-based D E Shaw & Commerce has invested 0.1% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cambridge Trust owns 7,508 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na invested in 2,339 shares. Telemus Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,676 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors accumulated 1,730 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 4,370 are held by Opus Cap Group Inc Limited Liability Com. Ajo LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 7,085 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares stated it has 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.24% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Argyle, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,927 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 27,790 shares to 123,681 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 15,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

