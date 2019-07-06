Hitchwood Capital Management LP Decreased Illumina (ILMN) Position by $16.43 Million as Stock Rose; Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) Market Valuation Rose While Rmb Capital Management Cut Its Position

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 251,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 251,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.59M, down from 502,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 6.15 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/03/2018 – Interview: Morgan Stanley eager to grow in increasingly open China; 28/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAID TO HIRE MORGAN STANLEY’S REKATE FOR GERMANY; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/03/2018 – MERLIN MRL.MC : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 15 EUROS FROM 14.5 EUROS; 07/03/2018 – Phil Jeudy: Uber is looking for a $1.25B term loan, sources tell Bloomberg, and it’s talking to existing lenders to pursue the; 03/04/2018 – Messy Court Fights for JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S BODYFRIEND HIRES MIRAE, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO:EDAILY; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 05/05/2018 – Gulf Times (QA): BP to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets; 16/03/2018 – Greene King Raised to Overweight From Equalweight by Morgan Stanley

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07 million, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $378.23. About 599,633 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.64% or 2.27M shares. Waddell Reed Financial Inc accumulated 2.21M shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 25.89M shares. Tru Department Mb Savings Bank N A holds 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 524 shares. Ci Invs stated it has 2.10 million shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Westwood Holdg Grp Inc invested in 1.28M shares or 0.56% of the stock. Kistler owns 0.02% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 938 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Co holds 20,445 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Co Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Da Davidson & Co invested in 0.01% or 20,117 shares. 22,623 are owned by Captrust Fincl Advsrs. Dsc Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 434,746 shares or 3.37% of the stock. 5.20M were reported by Bessemer Gru. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 745,088 shares. Colrain Cap Ltd holds 400 shares.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.04 billion for 9.06 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 88,614 shares to 187,386 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 14,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 255,000 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $47.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.06% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma stated it has 0.08% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 130 shares. Castleark Management Lc holds 105,132 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. California-based Perigon Wealth has invested 0.15% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Waverton Inv Mgmt holds 1.65% or 101,906 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0.02% or 7,939 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Banque Pictet & Cie reported 0.1% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 1,500 shares or 0.34% of the stock. 94,456 were reported by Guggenheim Limited Liability. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 88,666 shares.

