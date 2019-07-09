Hitchwood Capital Management LP Decreased Holding in Illumina (ILMN) as Market Value Rose; Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Shares Declined While G-F-W Energy X LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $300,902

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 1.83M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07M, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $375.12. About 626,036 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Inv LP holds 71,709 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Co has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 208,970 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.17% or 48,199 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs holds 352,148 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 409,864 are held by Jennison Ltd Com. Vertex One Asset reported 0.2% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Charles Schwab Management invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 0.03% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 8.34 million shares. Shelton Cap holds 173 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Natixis stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Mraz Amerine And Assocs Inc has 35,125 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 0.02% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 64,900 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies Incorporated invested in 4,800 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 135,132 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% negative EPS growth.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 150,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $86.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Okta Inc by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 262,749 shares. Gam Holdings Ag invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 300 shares. Moreover, Principal has 0.1% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 343,068 shares. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.1% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Riverhead Mgmt has 3,905 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 25,830 shares in its portfolio. Cutter Brokerage invested in 7,500 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Td Asset Inc has 0.04% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 83,414 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 2,234 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 1,287 were reported by Fayerweather Charles. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Baillie Gifford Company has 5.43% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 15.98 million shares. Creative Planning accumulated 17,216 shares. Bailard owns 650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 2.10% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $205.80M for 66.99 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.